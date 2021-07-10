JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,821 ($23.79).

POLY traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,585.50 ($20.71). 764,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,051.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61.

In related news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, with a total value of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

