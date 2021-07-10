JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Calix worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 185.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calix by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $31,178,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.