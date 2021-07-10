JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of MoneyGram International worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $4,027,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 367,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

MGI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.17 million, a PE ratio of -210.36 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. On average, research analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

