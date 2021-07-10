JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 29,796 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 544.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $84.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $92.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21.

