JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.55 ($34.76).

ETR SZG opened at €26.86 ($31.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €26.32. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a fifty-two week high of €29.46 ($34.66).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

