Joseph M. Jr. Manko Sells 81,027 Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) major shareholder Joseph M. Jr. Manko sold 81,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $245,511.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WTT opened at $3.51 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

