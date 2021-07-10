Jonathan Oringer Sells 10,249 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,090,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,894,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $6,028,702.75.

NYSE SSTK opened at $101.56 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

