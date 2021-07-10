John M. Evans Sells 25,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.13. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
