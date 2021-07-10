John M. Evans Sells 25,000 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total value of $2,696,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.13. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.