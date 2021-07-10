Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,448 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

NYSE JEF opened at $31.93 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.