Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.59. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,496,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,128,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,056,502.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,957,200. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.