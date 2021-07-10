Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.92.

DSEY opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth $155,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth $205,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

