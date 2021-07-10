Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of JBL opened at $57.89 on Friday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,352 shares of company stock worth $6,061,798. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

