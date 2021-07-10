J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given New GBX 256 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

SBRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

SBRY traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 284.20 ($3.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,427,732. The stock has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a PE ratio of -21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.30 ($3.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 263.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

