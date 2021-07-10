Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $53,296.47 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Itron stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.21.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Itron by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Itron by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

