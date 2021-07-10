Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $53,296.47 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $53,296.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Itron stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.21.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on ITRI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.