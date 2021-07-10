iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report $106.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $109.27 million. iStar posted sales of $96.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $422.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.40 million to $426.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $364.04 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $383.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE STAR traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is -57.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

