ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ISSDY. Danske raised ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ISS A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ISS A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ISSDY opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

