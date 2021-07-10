iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by S&T Bank

S&T Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $278.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.52. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $194.76 and a 12-month high of $278.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.