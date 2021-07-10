iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to announce sales of $72.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $50.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $302.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $320.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $328.10 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on IRTC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 263,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

