Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $11,470,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Invitae stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $670,587.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,919 shares of company stock worth $3,838,749. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

