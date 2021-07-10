Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.