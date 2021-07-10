Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 1200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,267,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 668,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 79,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 63.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 76,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

