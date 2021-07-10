Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 4,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

XENT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after buying an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

