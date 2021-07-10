International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICAGY. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from $75.00 to $77.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.