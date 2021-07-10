Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intel is riding on robust performance from the client computing group (CCG) business. However, sluggish data center demand across cloud service providers, enterprise and government end-markets is expected to hurt data center business. Nonetheless, Intel is likely to benefit from higher demand for its 10 nanometer (nm) SuperFin process-based 11th Gen core processors, due to continuation of remote working and online learning wave amid robust growth in PC market. Mobileye growth is projected to be driven by design win momentum amid recovering automotive industry through 2021. However, declining average selling price (ASPs), weakness in Internet of Things (IoT) end-markets and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain headwinds. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.12.

INTC opened at $55.99 on Friday. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

