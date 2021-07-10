Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Hold Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.12.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.