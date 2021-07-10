Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells 25,045 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 25,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $1,174,610.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZNTL opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.44. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

