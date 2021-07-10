Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells $119,677.56 in Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SMCI opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

