Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $827,842.57.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $32,016.00.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

