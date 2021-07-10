Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $15,105.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $15,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HURN stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

