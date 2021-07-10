Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $49,368,900.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,987,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,621,777,339. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88.

On Thursday, June 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98.

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $234.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

