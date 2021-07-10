Insider Selling: Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,550 shares in the company, valued at C$23,947.

Michael James Schoonderwoerd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total value of C$76,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$87,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$159,000.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$78,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$70,020.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$137,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 56,100 shares of Denison Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total value of C$77,541.42.

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DML. Raymond James upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

