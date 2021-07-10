Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 3,377 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE AMRC opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.
