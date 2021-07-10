Insider Selling: Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Sells 3,377 Shares of Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AMRC opened at $63.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.