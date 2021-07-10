Insider Buying: Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) insider Martin Hellawell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £80,000 ($104,520.51).

TM17 opened at GBX 780 ($10.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 703.62. Team17 Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM17 shares. Shore Capital raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 774.60 ($10.12).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

