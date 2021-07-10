Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.60. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 28,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.