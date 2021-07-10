INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Up to $66.39

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.39, but opened at $67.94. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 5,482 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on INDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.50. The firm has a market cap of $504.54 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 0.93.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

