Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $3.94 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $62,562.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00011639 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00046241 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00162962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,876.01 or 1.00001941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.60 or 0.00952305 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

