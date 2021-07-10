Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.50.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

