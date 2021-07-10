Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0775 on Major Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $213,401.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.64 or 0.00161805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,811.83 or 1.00119016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00943487 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,189 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

