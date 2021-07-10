Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.08.
IMO opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
