Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.08.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO opened at C$36.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$14.86 and a one year high of C$42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.82.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.