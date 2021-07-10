Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,133 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.98. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

