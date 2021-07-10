Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Immunome alerts:

Shares of IMNM stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57. Immunome has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunome will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Purnanand D. Sarma bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,305.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lefenfeld bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,405.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,822 shares in the company, valued at $434,302.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,435 shares of company stock worth $229,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 795,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,959,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.