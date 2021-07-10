Immersion’s (IMMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Immersion’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Immersion during the first quarter valued at $99,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

