Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMMR. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday.

IMMR stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 163,213 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 417,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.