Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immersion by 29.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 163,213 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Immersion by 98.2% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 260,150 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMMR. TheStreet lowered Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday.

IMMR opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

