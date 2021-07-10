Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.04.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 688.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immatics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares during the period.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

