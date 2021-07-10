IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

IMIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of IMIAY traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

