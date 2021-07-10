IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.11.

IHS Markit stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

