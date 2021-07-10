IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IHI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IHI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. IHI has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $6.69.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. IHI had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

