IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,366.70.

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching C$43.98. 299,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,977. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.56. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The company has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$806.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0572352 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

