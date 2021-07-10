IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IGGHY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays began coverage on IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. IG Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

