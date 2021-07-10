Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ideagen from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

IDEA stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 272 ($3.55). 118,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,233. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 265. Ideagen has a 52-week low of GBX 154 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The firm has a market cap of £686.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,360.00.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

